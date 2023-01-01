Drake sparks arrest speculation after Insta footage

 
Rumours started to swirl around when Drake shared footage of apparently being arrested by Swedish police.

However, the face of the person is not visible, but he was seen escorted by the officials.


The seemingly arrest footage kicked off intense rumours on social media about the Canadian rapper having been detained in Sweden due to possession of marijuana. "Free Drake" also began trending on Twitter shortly.

But the Grammy winner rep confirmed to XXL that the rap star had not been arrested.

However, after a few days of rumours, the Started From The Bottom rapper shared a post on Instagram of a letter allegedly from the Public Prosecutor's Office for Sweden's National Police Board.

The paper mentioned various things, including the recipient's imprisonment after being suspected of a crime.

