Halle Bailey and Dove Cameron go wild at Disneyland with Ryan Seacrest hosting from Times Square

Halle Bailey and Dove Cameron bucked wild as they headlined the annual Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest.



On Saturday December 31, Ryan Seacrest and his second-time co-host Liza Koshy hosted performances around US, including Halle Bailey and Dove Cameron's performance from Disneyland in Anaheim, California.

According to Daily Mail, Bailey shined in an all-silver, embellished outfit that showed off her ample cleavage with her hair in an elaborate braided twist.

The new Ariel looked glamorous in a flattering sleeveless suit with nude fabric under a flattering cut and accessorised with large earrings, rings and bracelets.

Cameron also put in an impressive performance in a dark sleek look with high ponytail and an all black outfit. The Disney Channel star added stylish sleeves with white cuffs to her look.

Other west coast performances held at Disneyland include, Ciara, Aly & AJ, Bailey Zimmerman, Ben Platt, Fitz and the Tantrums, Lauren Spencer Smith, Maddie & Tae, and Shaggy.

Check out the photos below:



