Prince Philip gushed over ‘quite normal’ wife Queen Elizabeth II

Prince Philip admitted that his wife, Queen Elizabeth II, never craved for appreciation.



The Duke of Edinburgh’s friend Gyles Brandreth in his book writes how Her Majesty led a ‘normal’ life.

He wrote: "From the moment of her coronation onwards, for more than 70 years, Elizabeth II was the object of adulation. People bowed and curtseyed before her on a daily basis. When she went on international tours, hundreds and thousands – on occasion, millions – turned out to cheer."

Mr Brandreth continued: "‘It didn’t affect her at all,’ the Duke of Edinburgh said to me. ‘She never for a moment thought the cheering was for her personally. It’s for the position she holds – it’s for the role she fulfills, it’s because she’s Queen.

"‘That’s all. She knows that. Her head hasn’t been turned by being Queen – not at all. She’s quite normal,’” he noted.