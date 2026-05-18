Michael Jackson daughter Paris addresses fans concern after medical check up

Paris Jackson reassured fans after undergoing a medical check up prompted by online speculation.

The 28 year old singer took to Instagram to reveal that she had an ultrasound on her throat after followers commented on her neck’s appearance in a recent social media post.

“Getting an ultrasound to check out my lymphs since y’all pointed out how weird my neck looked on my last post,” she wrote on Instagram Stories on Saturday, May 16.

Jackson later explained that her neck muscles appear more pronounced because of years of singing.

“The reason my neck looks as weird as it does is just because I have exercised those muscles from singing for so long… It’s just more obvious in me because I am skinny,” she said, noting only minor redness on her vocal cords.

Preparing for her upcoming BottleRock Napa Valley performance, Jackson admitted the comments initially left her worried about her voice.

She reassured fans that recent blood work was normal and emphasized that her throat is healthy.

The daughter of Michael Jackson and Debbie Rowe continues to be candid about her health journey.

Earlier this year, she reflected on her sobriety from alcohol and heroin, writing: “getting sober ain’t always the indication that life is perfect… I had to learn to live life on life’s terms.”

Jackson will debut her latest project, Teenage Drama, on May 22, following her 2022 studio album Wilted.