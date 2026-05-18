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Shakira's long legal nightmare finally ends with huge $60 million victory

Spain’s High Court cleared Shakira in a tax fraud case and ordered authorities to return more than 60 million
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 18, 2026

Shakira&apos;s long legal nightmare finally ends with huge $60 million victory
Shakira’s long legal nightmare finally ends with huge $60 million victory

Shakira finally received a major legal victory in Spain after winning a court battle that lasted for eight years.

On Monday, Spain’s High Court cleared the 49-year-old singer in a tax fraud case which was linked to the 2011 tax year and ordered authorities to return more than 60 million euros, including interest.

The case started after Spanish tax officials claimed Shakira should have been considered a tax resident in Spain because of her relationship with former football star Gerard Piqué.

The couple met in 2010 during the filming of the Waka Waka music video and later they shared two sons together before separating in 2022.

According to the court, officials failed to prove that Shakira spent enough time in Spain in 2011 to qualify as a tax resident.

Under Spanish law, a person must stay in the country for more than 183 days. However, authorities were only able to confirm 163 days.

The Hips Don’t Lie hitmaker’s lawyer, Jose Luis Prada, said the singer went through years of emotional stress because of the case.

While speaking to Sky News, Shakira said the legal fight brought “brutal public targeting” and harmed both her health and family life.

The ruling can still be challenged before Spain’s Supreme Court.

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