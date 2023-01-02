 
Monday Jan 02 2023
Prince Harry 'fight' detail in memoir to be 'tough' on Prince William

Monday Jan 02, 2023

Prince Harry's bombshell memoir will ruin his relationship with Prince William, says insider.

The source told The Sunday Times: “Generally, I think the book [will be] worse for them than the royal family is expecting.

“Everything is laid bare. Charles comes out of it better than I had expected, but it’s tough on William, in particular, and even Kate gets a bit of a broadside.

“There are these minute details, and a description of the fight between the brothers. I personally can’t see how Harry and William will be able to reconcile after this.”

Prince Harry's 'raw' and 'unflinching' book is set to release this month.

