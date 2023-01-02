 
entertainment
Andrew Tate's prison riddled with ‘bed bugs, cockroaches’: report

Andrew Tate is reportedly facing ‘guards who abuse inmates’ in a ‘cockroach-ridden hellhole’.

The Council of Europe's Committee for the Prevention of Torture and Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment revealed the conditions of the ‘cockroach infested cells’.

They began by highlighting the conditions Tate can expect in jail and claimed, “Material conditions in all the prisons visited were generally poor.”

According to The Mirror, “With cells dilapidated, lacking equipment (storage space, tables and chairs), and mattresses and bedding worn out and infested with bed bugs and cockroaches. Many complaints were received about the very limited access to hot water as well as in respect of the insufficient in-cell heating in winter.”

Not to mention, "A considerable number of allegations of physical ill-treatment of prisoners by prison staff were received...”

“The report details several allegations of physical ill-treatment including sexual abuse by staff and raises serious concerns over the lack of recording of injuries by the health-care service and failures to investigate allegations effectively."

