Prince Harry’s doc has ‘greatly weakened’ Royal Family

File Footage

Prince Harry is being put on blast for conducting an ‘amazing act of revenge’.



Royal author Richard Fitzwilliams brought this claim to light during his interview with the Mail Online.

He started by saying, “This is a full frontal, extremely destructive attack on the Royal Family - the institution as well as members of those households.”

“'I think this will widen the rift between the brothers. There is no doubt that this Netflix series is an amazing act of revenge designed to weaken the very institution that William will inherit as future King. Of course everyone will be asking how King Charles will react to this in the short-term, but the effects of this will be felt in years to come. That's the whole point.”

“This is a full frontal, extremely destructive attack on the Royal Family - the institution as well as individual households and members of those households. This series I suspect will greatly weaken the royals in the eyes of the world, especially among young people.”