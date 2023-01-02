 
entertainment
Monday Jan 02 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry’s doc has ‘greatly weakened’ Royal Family

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 02, 2023

File Footage

Prince Harry is being put on blast for conducting an ‘amazing act of revenge’.

Royal author Richard Fitzwilliams brought this claim to light during his interview with the Mail Online.

He started by saying, “This is a full frontal, extremely destructive attack on the Royal Family - the institution as well as members of those households.”

“'I think this will widen the rift between the brothers. There is no doubt that this Netflix series is an amazing act of revenge designed to weaken the very institution that William will inherit as future King. Of course everyone will be asking how King Charles will react to this in the short-term, but the effects of this will be felt in years to come. That's the whole point.”

“This is a full frontal, extremely destructive attack on the Royal Family - the institution as well as individual households and members of those households. This series I suspect will greatly weaken the royals in the eyes of the world, especially among young people.”

More From Entertainment:

Luke Evans makes red carpet appearance with boyfriend Fran Tomas

Luke Evans makes red carpet appearance with boyfriend Fran Tomas
Luke Evans does not believe in an actor's sexuality matching that of their character

Luke Evans does not believe in an actor's sexuality matching that of their character
Robyn Brown blames Christine Brown for Kody Brown and Meri Brown not patching up

Robyn Brown blames Christine Brown for Kody Brown and Meri Brown not patching up
Kody Brown reveals that wife Janelle Brown moved out years before official split

Kody Brown reveals that wife Janelle Brown moved out years before official split
Kody Brown says he married Christine Brown to look 'cool'

Kody Brown says he married Christine Brown to look 'cool'
Foo Fighters address future as a band without Taylor Hawkins after his death

Foo Fighters address future as a band without Taylor Hawkins after his death
Andy Cohen takes non-alcoholic shots with Anderson Cooper on New Year's Eve

Andy Cohen takes non-alcoholic shots with Anderson Cooper on New Year's Eve
Kate Middleton 'hurt' by Prince William on New Year Eve

Kate Middleton 'hurt' by Prince William on New Year Eve
Alessandra Ambrosio displays her enviable figure in bold outfit as she rings in 2023

Alessandra Ambrosio displays her enviable figure in bold outfit as she rings in 2023
BTS J-hope taken aback by Liza Koshy's unexpected comment

BTS J-hope taken aback by Liza Koshy's unexpected comment
Prince Harry’s ‘heartbreaking’ ITV interview branded ‘pathetic’

Prince Harry’s ‘heartbreaking’ ITV interview branded ‘pathetic’
'Alice in Borderland' tops Netflix chart, beats 'Squid Game'

'Alice in Borderland' tops Netflix chart, beats 'Squid Game'