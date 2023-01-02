Alessandra Ambrosio displays her enviable figure in bold outfit as she rings in 2023

Alessandra Ambrosio showed off her very toned and tanned figure as she welcomed the New Year on the beach in Isla Holbox, Mexico.

The 41-year-old model took to Instagram to celebrate 2023 with a sizzling snap of her in a tiny pink bikini that showcased her trim midriff, after flaunting her phenomenal figure in a red hot bikini earlier in the day.



'Happy New Year!' the beauty - who was recently in Utah where she enjoyed the winter holidays - captioned the snap, which saw her forming a heart with her hands.

Behind her was a spectacular view of the sun setting over the blue ocean.

Her glam was perfect as Victoria wore her long brunette tresses in a straight style, cascading down her back.

'Soaking up the last moments of the year…' she captioned the sizzling snap.

The star kept her eyes shielded with a pair of sunglasses for the day.

In another set of snaps, Alessandra looked chic as ever while enjoying the resort in a white knit coverup dress and straw hat.

She was there with daughter Anja, 14, and son Noah, 10, who she shares with ex-Jamie Mazur, as well as her sister, Aline.

Her family was also joined by her sibling's husband, Eduardo Deboni, her father Luiz Ambrosio, and her mother Lucilda.



Ambrosio's boyfriend, Richard Lee, who she began dating in early 2021, did not appear in any of the photos.

He did, however, appear on her social media over the weekend while celebrating Christmas together.