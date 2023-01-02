 
Kody Brown says he married Christine Brown to look 'cool'

Kody Brown revealed the reason behind his marriage with Christine Brown in a recent interview and shared that he got married to Christine to look 'cool' in his church as she was royalty there, as reported by US Magazine.

Kody revealed the reason behind his marriage with Christine and shared that he regrets it and it wasn't fair of him to marry her just to look cool in the church.

Kody said, "Christine basically asked to be in our family. I felt a lot of pressure. Christine … she was basically royalty in our church. I look back and it wasn’t fair for me to go, ‘Oh, this will make me cool in our church.’”

Kody also confessed that his marriage was tied to his ego when asked by the host. Kody said, "I was a polygamist, it’s all ego, baby!”

Kody Brown and Christine Brown got spiritually married in 1994 and Christine announced her split with Kody in 2021.

