Megan Fox oozes style as she steps out after 'seeking girlfriend' post

Megan Fox oozed confidence as she stepped out to shop alongside her three children on New Year's Day as she and her brood did some food shopping in LA.

The actress, 36, had Noah, ten, Bodhi, eight, and Journey, six, in tow for the local outing.



It comes days after the bombshell appeared on Instagram with a cheeky post stating she's 'currently seeking a girlfriend.'

The Jennifer's Body star was dressed warm in black pants and towering black platform shoes.

Over the weekend Fox caused a stir as she casually dropped in on Instagram with a provoking post.

She sat in a luxury car as she rocked a plunging purple top revealing her busty cleavage.

In the caption, she curiously wrote, 'Currently seeking a girlfriend. Please submit applications in the DMs.'