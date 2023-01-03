 
Heidi Klum starts off new year sledding in snow before 'America's Got Talent: All Stars'

Heidi Klum starts off new year sledding in snow before 'America's Got Talent: All Stars'

Heidi Klum started off new year while sledding in snow with husband Tom Kaulitz, posted videos on Instagram.

The America’s Got Talent judge, 49, turned to Instagram on Sunday to share a video of herself sledding.

“Let’s [sic] go 2023,” she captioned the video. In another post, Klum is seen walking atop a mountain. “Breathing in the new year,” she wrote.

In the video Klum can be seen wearing a white helmet to protect herself, dressed in white jacket and a knitted grey winter cap.

Previously on new year's eve Klum also shared a photo with her husband while enjoying some time in a hot tub.

“YES,” Klum captioned the picture of herself and Kaulitz.

Amid her New Year celebratory posts, Klum noted that 'America’s Got Talent: All-Stars' is ready to hit the screen on Monday.

Earlier this year, while speaking to Fox News about her time as a judge on America’s Got Talent and reflecting on how her judging style has changed since she first started on the show.

“For me being there, I want to have fun. I want to have fun, I want to be entertained, I want to be blown away, but I want to have a good time. I want good vibes from the people,” Klum said.

