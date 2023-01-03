 
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 03 2023
By
Web Desk

BLACKPINK 'Shut Down' rakes in 300 million views on Youtube

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 03, 2023

BLACKPINK Shut Down rakes in 300 million views on Youtube
BLACKPINK 'Shut Down' rakes in 300 million views on Youtube

BLACKPINK Stut Down sets a new high record on Youtube.

The K-Pop girl group music video Shut Down has hit the 300 million views mark on YouTube.

On January 3, Allkpop reported that BLACKPINK’s second full album Born Pink mini album video hit 300 million views on YouTube in just 3 months and 2 weeks.

Shut Down achieved the milestone on January 2 and is now the 12th music video from BLACKPINK to reach the million-view counter.

Before this, BLACKPINK, BOOMBAYAH, As If It’s Your Last, DDU-DU DDU-DU, Playing With Fire, Whistle, Kill This Love, How You Like That, Ice Cream Lovesick Girls, STAY, Pink Venom, Shut Down had each surpassed 100 million views.

The music video was officially released on September 16, 2022, and it took more than 3 months for this win.

Now, every single music video of BLACKPINK has crossed 100+ million views on YouTube.

BLACKPINK is a South Korean girl group that consists of four members Lisa, Rose, Jennie mad Jisoo.


More From Entertainment:

Alec Baldwin reacts to daughter Ireland’s pregnancy: ‘So happy for you’

Alec Baldwin reacts to daughter Ireland’s pregnancy: ‘So happy for you’

Lamar Odom accuses Kris Jenner for sharing Khloe Kardashian’s location

Lamar Odom accuses Kris Jenner for sharing Khloe Kardashian’s location
Fred White, drummer for Earth, Wind & Fire, died at 67

Fred White, drummer for Earth, Wind & Fire, died at 67
Will Prince Harry’s memoir destroy British monarchy?

Will Prince Harry’s memoir destroy British monarchy?
Kate Middleton, Prince William’s ‘responsibility and pressure’ for 2023 disclosed

Kate Middleton, Prince William’s ‘responsibility and pressure’ for 2023 disclosed
Lady Susan Hussey ‘will be invited to King Charles coronation’ despite race row

Lady Susan Hussey ‘will be invited to King Charles coronation’ despite race row
Netflix top 25 trending movies, series globally: List

Netflix top 25 trending movies, series globally: List
King Charles absolutely ‘recognises and appreciates’ Kate Middleton’s role

King Charles absolutely ‘recognises and appreciates’ Kate Middleton’s role
Brad Pitt spends New Year’s Eve with Ines de Ramon in Mexico

Brad Pitt spends New Year’s Eve with Ines de Ramon in Mexico
Heidi Klum starts off new year sledding in snow before 'America's Got Talent: All Stars'

Heidi Klum starts off new year sledding in snow before 'America's Got Talent: All Stars'
King Charles ‘furious’ at Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

King Charles ‘furious’ at Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Jeremy Renner suffered ‘blunt chest trauma’, received second surgery, says rep

Jeremy Renner suffered ‘blunt chest trauma’, received second surgery, says rep