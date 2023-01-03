BLACKPINK 'Shut Down' rakes in 300 million views on Youtube

BLACKPINK Stut Down sets a new high record on Youtube.



The K-Pop girl group music video Shut Down has hit the 300 million views mark on YouTube.

On January 3, Allkpop reported that BLACKPINK’s second full album Born Pink mini album video hit 300 million views on YouTube in just 3 months and 2 weeks.

Shut Down achieved the milestone on January 2 and is now the 12th music video from BLACKPINK to reach the million-view counter.

Before this, BLACKPINK, BOOMBAYAH, As If It’s Your Last, DDU-DU DDU-DU, Playing With Fire, Whistle, Kill This Love, How You Like That, Ice Cream Lovesick Girls, STAY, Pink Venom, Shut Down had each surpassed 100 million views.

The music video was officially released on September 16, 2022, and it took more than 3 months for this win.

Now, every single music video of BLACKPINK has crossed 100+ million views on YouTube.

BLACKPINK is a South Korean girl group that consists of four members Lisa, Rose, Jennie mad Jisoo.



