 
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 03 2023
By
Web Desk

Alec Baldwin reacts to daughter Ireland’s pregnancy: ‘So happy for you’

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 03, 2023

Alec Baldwin reacts to daughter Ireland’s pregnancy: ‘So happy for you’
Alec Baldwin reacts to daughter Ireland’s pregnancy: ‘So happy for you’ 

Alec Baldwin was stunned when he realized he is going to be a granddad after his daughter Ireland Baldwin reveals she is pregnant with her first child with beau RAC.

The It's Complicated star’s wife Hilaria Baldwin took to Instagram to drop an adorable video of her daughter Carmen explaining to her other siblings about their half-sister Ireland’s pregnancy.

“So you guys know what uncle means?” the 9-year-old asked her siblings before telling them if they would become an uncle or an aunt.

She then pointed towards her father and revealed to him that he would become a grandpa, to which Alec covered his eyes with his hand in mock distress.

After this, the whole family congratulated Ireland, Alec’s oldest daughter whom he shares with ex-wife Kim Basinger, and RAC over the good news.

“From all these excited tiny uncles and aunties and grandpa Alec and grandma me,” Hilaria captioned the post. “We are so happy for you, Ireland and Andre…can’t wait to meet the little babe.”

Responding to the sweet wish, Hilaria dropped an adorable comment, “Awwww thank you guys. The littlest aunts and uncles.”

More From Entertainment:

Fred White, drummer for Earth, Wind & Fire, died at 67

Fred White, drummer for Earth, Wind & Fire, died at 67
Will Prince Harry’s memoir destroy British monarchy?

Will Prince Harry’s memoir destroy British monarchy?
Kate Middleton, Prince William’s ‘responsibility and pressure’ for 2023 disclosed

Kate Middleton, Prince William’s ‘responsibility and pressure’ for 2023 disclosed
BLACKPINK 'Shut Down' rakes in 300 million views on Youtube

BLACKPINK 'Shut Down' rakes in 300 million views on Youtube
Lady Susan Hussey ‘will be invited to King Charles coronation’ despite race row

Lady Susan Hussey ‘will be invited to King Charles coronation’ despite race row
King Charles absolutely ‘recognises and appreciates’ Kate Middleton’s role

King Charles absolutely ‘recognises and appreciates’ Kate Middleton’s role
Brad Pitt spends New Year’s Eve with Ines de Ramon in Mexico

Brad Pitt spends New Year’s Eve with Ines de Ramon in Mexico
Heidi Klum starts off new year sledding in snow before 'America's Got Talent: All Stars'

Heidi Klum starts off new year sledding in snow before 'America's Got Talent: All Stars'
King Charles ‘furious’ at Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

King Charles ‘furious’ at Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Jeremy Renner suffered ‘blunt chest trauma’, received second surgery, says rep

Jeremy Renner suffered ‘blunt chest trauma’, received second surgery, says rep
‘French Oscars’ bars those investigated for crimes

‘French Oscars’ bars those investigated for crimes
Prince Harry is against 'institution' not his father and brother?

Prince Harry is against 'institution' not his father and brother?