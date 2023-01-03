 
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 03 2023
By
Web Desk

Kanye West’s daughter North West leaves fans in splits with new TikTok video

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 03, 2023

Kanye West’s daughter North West leaves fans in splits with new TikTok video
Kanye West’s daughter North West leaves fans in splits with new TikTok video

Kanye West’s daughter North West recently left fans in splits with her hilarious TikTok video as she recorded a long video of her getting her hair done.

While the nine-year-old taught her fans to perfectly style her hair, she continued to entertain her followers with a series of goofy faces.

North looked adorable in the video as she braid her curly hair. She lip-synced: “It's really not that bad” while looking into the camera.

“It just needs a little...shaping. To the salon!,” the voiceover added.

Kim and Kanye’s eldest child was recently called out for showing off expensive Michael Jackson memorabilia.

As North recently rocked a $120, 000 worth jacket and a hat of the late singer, fans took over social media to claim that she would damage the iconic fedora.

“I’m sorry but i hate that Kim is buying all the dead celebrities’ (expletive). Like, just leave it alone so people can view it or something. (expletive) is North gone do with Michael’s hat,” one user tweeted, Page Six reported.

“Now why the hell did Kim K need to give North West Michael Jackson’s actual hat for Halloween,” another user wrote.

More From Entertainment:

‘Wednesday’ season 2 will not air on Netflix? Deets inside

‘Wednesday’ season 2 will not air on Netflix? Deets inside

IU, Lee Jong Suk pen heartfelt letters to fans about relationship

IU, Lee Jong Suk pen heartfelt letters to fans about relationship
Nicola Peltz brags about Brooklyn Beckham helping her on film set

Nicola Peltz brags about Brooklyn Beckham helping her on film set
BTS J-Hope wins fans heart with large donation for his hometown

BTS J-Hope wins fans heart with large donation for his hometown

Alec Baldwin reacts to daughter Ireland’s pregnancy: ‘So happy for you’

Alec Baldwin reacts to daughter Ireland’s pregnancy: ‘So happy for you’

Lamar Odom accuses Kris Jenner of sharing Khloe Kardashian’s location

Lamar Odom accuses Kris Jenner of sharing Khloe Kardashian’s location
Fred White, drummer for Earth, Wind & Fire, died at 67

Fred White, drummer for Earth, Wind & Fire, died at 67
Will Prince Harry’s memoir destroy British monarchy?

Will Prince Harry’s memoir destroy British monarchy?
Drake Bell and wife Janet Von Schmeling split after 4 years of marriage

Drake Bell and wife Janet Von Schmeling split after 4 years of marriage
Kate Middleton, Prince William’s ‘responsibility and pressure’ for 2023 disclosed

Kate Middleton, Prince William’s ‘responsibility and pressure’ for 2023 disclosed
BLACKPINK 'Shut Down' rakes in 300 million views on Youtube

BLACKPINK 'Shut Down' rakes in 300 million views on Youtube
Lady Susan Hussey ‘will be invited to King Charles coronation’ despite race row

Lady Susan Hussey ‘will be invited to King Charles coronation’ despite race row