Kanye West’s daughter North West leaves fans in splits with new TikTok video

Kanye West’s daughter North West recently left fans in splits with her hilarious TikTok video as she recorded a long video of her getting her hair done.

While the nine-year-old taught her fans to perfectly style her hair, she continued to entertain her followers with a series of goofy faces.

North looked adorable in the video as she braid her curly hair. She lip-synced: “It's really not that bad” while looking into the camera.

“It just needs a little...shaping. To the salon!,” the voiceover added.

Kim and Kanye’s eldest child was recently called out for showing off expensive Michael Jackson memorabilia.

As North recently rocked a $120, 000 worth jacket and a hat of the late singer, fans took over social media to claim that she would damage the iconic fedora.

“I’m sorry but i hate that Kim is buying all the dead celebrities’ (expletive). Like, just leave it alone so people can view it or something. (expletive) is North gone do with Michael’s hat,” one user tweeted, Page Six reported.

“Now why the hell did Kim K need to give North West Michael Jackson’s actual hat for Halloween,” another user wrote.