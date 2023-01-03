 
Jeremy Renner: Updated fans on snow situation before injury
Jeremy Renner: Updated fans on snow situation before injury

Jeremy Runner kept the fans updated on his attempts to clear the snow, while driving a snowplough outside his Lake Tahoe home.

According to Newsweek, the 51-year-old was updating fans on his attempts to clear snow from his Nevada ranch, where he lived for around eight years.

The Hawkeye star shared snippets of driving a large snow plow past his home and captioned, "pave new paths, holiday adventures." He then posted a different angle of the plow and asked his fans, "who's excited for the holidays.

The Marvel star shared a photo of a sedan car covered in snow on Twitter.

"Lake Tahoe snowfall is no joke," he wrote on Twitter.

Mayor of Kingstown star's last snow-related post came a week ago where he made a hill for his family to sledge on, before being critically injured from the snow plow.

"Nearly done with sledding hill for the kids," Renner captioned with red love heart emojis.

