 
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 03 2023
By
Web Desk

Lionel Messi wife Antonela comes out in support of Shakira after Gerard Pique split

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 03, 2023

Lionel Messi wife Antonela comes out in support of Shakira after Gerard Pique split
Lionel Messi wife Antonela comes out in support of Shakira after Gerard Pique split  

Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo has appeared to lend support to Shakira after the Colombian singer shared an emotional New Year’s message following her split with ex-Gerard Pique.

Shakira shared an Instagram post, written in Spanish and English, saying that those who have been betrayed "must continue" to keep the faith.

"Even if our wounds are still open in this new year, time has a surgeon's hands," the singer wrote.

Responding to Shakira’s emotional yet uplifting message, the Argentina influencer took to the comments section and dropped three heart emoticons.

Lionel Messi wife Antonela comes out in support of Shakira after Gerard Pique split

It's not the first time Antonela, 34, has supported Shakira publicly. Last year the mother-of-three posted five heart emoticons in response to Shakira's video confirmation her father William Mebarak was out of hospital following a heavy fall.

Shakira wrote about healing after betrayal in her moving message, she shared on New Year's Day. “Even if our wounds are still open in this new year, time has a surgeon’s hands,” she wrote. “Even if someone’s betrayed us, we must continue to trust others.”

“Our tears are not in vain they water the soil our future will spring from and make us more human, so that even while suffering heartache we can continue to love,” the Waka Waka singer concluded.

Shakira, 45, and Pique, 35, announced their split in June, just a month after reports that she had caught her husband cheating on her. They share sons Milan, nine, and Sasha, seven.

More From Entertainment:

Victoria Beckham ‘happy’ to let Nicola Peltz call the shots for Brooklyn Beckham

Victoria Beckham ‘happy’ to let Nicola Peltz call the shots for Brooklyn Beckham
Khloe Kardashian got calls from 'random women' about Lamar Odom's drug overdose

Khloe Kardashian got calls from 'random women' about Lamar Odom's drug overdose
King Charles III 'hands baton' to Prince William to ensure 'his message gets across'

King Charles III 'hands baton' to Prince William to ensure 'his message gets across'
Britney Spears to sell $12million Calabasas home she bought with Sam Asghari

Britney Spears to sell $12million Calabasas home she bought with Sam Asghari
Diane Sawyer expresses her dismay over not making amends with Barbara Walters

Diane Sawyer expresses her dismay over not making amends with Barbara Walters
Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson to remarry in 2023 for regaining their 'lost dignity'?

Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson to remarry in 2023 for regaining their 'lost dignity'?
Gwyneth Paltrow believes she has nothing ‘left to quit’ for New Year’s resolution for 2023

Gwyneth Paltrow believes she has nothing ‘left to quit’ for New Year’s resolution for 2023
Angelina Jolie enjoys coffee with ‘newly single’ Paul Mescal in London

Angelina Jolie enjoys coffee with ‘newly single’ Paul Mescal in London

Prince Harry reflects ‘vulnerability’ and ‘peak confidence’ in ‘60 Minutes’ interview

Prince Harry reflects ‘vulnerability’ and ‘peak confidence’ in ‘60 Minutes’ interview
Bad Bunny receives flak after erring reaction to fan

Bad Bunny receives flak after erring reaction to fan
Prince Harry’s claims about royal reconciliation slammed by insider

Prince Harry’s claims about royal reconciliation slammed by insider
Prince Harry’s ‘repetitive sniping’ is ‘draining’ King Charles, William

Prince Harry’s ‘repetitive sniping’ is ‘draining’ King Charles, William