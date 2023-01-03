 
entertainment
Prince Harry's 'Spare' promotions branded 'ridiculous, idiotic'

Prince Harry’s promotional interviews ahead of the release of his book Spare have been branded ‘ridiculous’ and even ‘idiotic’ by a royal expert.

The Duke of Sussex made the comments during a chat with ITV’s Tom Bradby ahead of the release of his memoir Spare, and said: “I want a family, not an institution… They've shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile.”

He also said: “I would like to get my father back. I would like to get my brother back.”

Writing for News AU, royal expert Daniela Elser slammed Prince Harry for these comments, saying: “Prince Harry has revealed he wants to reconcile with his father and brother. But his plan to achieve that makes no sense at all.”

“Harry wants his father and brother 'back'. How exactly does he see this happening? The ‘logic’ in all of this requires such mental contortions I think I need a lie-down.”

“The truly unsettling thing in all of this? The week has not even really begun, with hours of interviews to be watched (or, endured) and hundreds of pages of Spare to be ploughed through yet. What will Harry’s relationship with his family look like on the other side of this?” Elser added.

She went on to lash out further at Prince Harry, writing: “It’s hard to find the right words here to truly quantify how stupefying, how ridiculous, how downright idiotic the duke’s logic is here.”

“Harry wants his family 'back' and the way he is going about that is by pillorying them afresh to a global TV audience?” Elser also questioned.

