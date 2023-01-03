 
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 03 2023
By
Web Desk

Donna Mills reveals her workout secrets to staying fit

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 03, 2023

Donna Mills reveals her workout secrets to staying fit
Donna Mills reveals her workout secrets to staying fit

Donna Mills revealed her secret of staying youthful and looking fit at the age of 82 in a recent interview and shared that her dedication to sweating every day has kept her youthful, as reported by Fox News.

Donna said that she never misses out on her exercise and she never thought about quitting it because of her age. Despite her work commitments and her age, she still takes time to work out every day.

Donna said, "I’ve never stopped exercising just because I’m getting older. I think a lot of people tend to have the mindset of, ‘I’m too old now. I don’t need to do that anymore.’ But I think it’s the opposite. You have to keep moving. I think it’s so important to sweat every day."

She further added, "There are days when it can be difficult because I have to be at the set at seven o’clock in the morning. But I think the key is carving out that time each day when you can just sweat. I think that’s really important."

Donna Mills got famous for her 1979 television soap opera Knots Landing.

More From Entertainment:

James Wan hints next film of The Conjuring franchise might be its last

James Wan hints next film of The Conjuring franchise might be its last
US people seem sick of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's claims about royal family

US people seem sick of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's claims about royal family
Jeremy Renner gains consciousness after emergency surgery

Jeremy Renner gains consciousness after emergency surgery
Lamar Odom accuses brothel owner of attempting to murder him

Lamar Odom accuses brothel owner of attempting to murder him
Gangsta Boo passes away at the age of 43

Gangsta Boo passes away at the age of 43

Valerie Bertinelli says she is not worried about her life on New Year's Day

Valerie Bertinelli says she is not worried about her life on New Year's Day
Leslie Grace shares her 'Batgirl' look after the film got cancelled

Leslie Grace shares her 'Batgirl' look after the film got cancelled
Russell Crowe shares his ‘life-altering’ goal for 2023: Deets inside

Russell Crowe shares his ‘life-altering’ goal for 2023: Deets inside
Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’ promotions branded ‘ridiculous, idiotic’

Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’ promotions branded ‘ridiculous, idiotic’
Prince Harry unveils plan about his return to royal family

Prince Harry unveils plan about his return to royal family
Judge Judy Sheindlin is happy to see Justin Bieber ‘doing well’ in life following criticism

Judge Judy Sheindlin is happy to see Justin Bieber ‘doing well’ in life following criticism
Ever Anderson expresses elation over first magazine cover shoot: Photo

Ever Anderson expresses elation over first magazine cover shoot: Photo