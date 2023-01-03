Donna Mills reveals her workout secrets to staying fit

Donna Mills revealed her secret of staying youthful and looking fit at the age of 82 in a recent interview and shared that her dedication to sweating every day has kept her youthful, as reported by Fox News.

Donna said that she never misses out on her exercise and she never thought about quitting it because of her age. Despite her work commitments and her age, she still takes time to work out every day.

Donna said, "I’ve never stopped exercising just because I’m getting older. I think a lot of people tend to have the mindset of, ‘I’m too old now. I don’t need to do that anymore.’ But I think it’s the opposite. You have to keep moving. I think it’s so important to sweat every day."

She further added, "There are days when it can be difficult because I have to be at the set at seven o’clock in the morning. But I think the key is carving out that time each day when you can just sweat. I think that’s really important."

Donna Mills got famous for her 1979 television soap opera Knots Landing.