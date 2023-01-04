Meghan Markle 'bitterly jealous' of 'dramatically different' Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry do not want to live under the shadow of Kate Middleton and Prince William.

Royal expert Kinsey Schofield notes that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are 'jealous' of the Prince and Princess of Wales.

She tells Express.co.uk: "I believe that Harry and Meghan are bitterly jealous of the Prince and Princess of Wales."

She then added how Prince Harry during his childhood often told people that "he wanted to be King".

Ms Schofield continued: "[Meghan and Harry] failed to acknowledge that the public loved them thanks to a platform that the institution gave the both of them."



"William and Catherine's issues with Meghan had nothing to do with jealousy. Their values were just dramatically different than Meghan Markle's," she concluded.

