Dionne Warwick slammed Snoop Dogg, Tupac’s misogynistic lyrics

Dionne Warwick reportedly ‘went to town’ and scolded Snoop Dogg as well as Tupac for creating very misogynistic lyrics.

The documentary CNN Films' new documentary Dionne Warwick: Don't Make Me Over features admissions by these stars.

in one of the sections, both artists sat to recount the times they were scolded by the star.

According to the 51-year-old rapper, Death Row Records co-founder Suge Knight were, at one point, asked to show up at her house close to 7.a.m.

By the time the duo reached her driveway, several minutes early, the star recalled feeling extremely “scared and shook up”.

According to Billboard, “We're powerful right now, but she's been powerful forever. Thirty-some years in the game, in the big home with a lot of money and success.”

At point point during their chat, Warwick even asked the boys to call her a ‘b****’, given their long-term use of the phrase.

Reason being, “These kids are expressing themselves, which they're entitled to do. However, there's a way to do it.”

Warwick then recalled telling the artists, “You guys are all going to grow up. You're going have families. You're going to have children.”

“You're going to have little girls, and one day that little girl is going to look at you and say, 'Daddy, did you really say that? Is that really you?' What are you going to say?”

To a father of three, that interaction was a wake up call to his own ego since he realized, "She was checking me at a time when I thought we couldn't be checked.”

“We were the most gangsta as you could be, but that day at Dionne Warwick's house, I believe we got out-gangstered that day.”

It was at that time that Snoop “made it a point to put records of joy — me uplifting everybody and nobody dying and everybody living."

He even reached out and said, "Dionne, I hope I became the jewel that you saw when I was the little, dirty rock that was in your house. I hope I'm making you proud.”

However, while Snoop Dogg and Tupac felt the interaction ‘drive some lessons home’, Warrick admits “They felt that I was, as they said, 'dissing them'. I wanted them to know that they were dealing with someone that — first of all, if I didn't care about you, you would not have been invited to my home.”

“They all kind of knew that I was quite serious. We had something to talk about. I was giving them a spanking, and they wanted to know why I was spanking them."