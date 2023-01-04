 
entertainment
Wednesday Jan 04 2023
By
Web Desk

'James Bond': Aaron Taylor-Johnson in talks for 007 role: Report

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 04, 2023

'James Bond': Aaron Taylor-Johnson in talks for 007 role: Report

James Bond producers have met British actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson for the 007 role, according to Puck News.

The report added the Marvel star had a meeting with producer Barbara Broccoli which reportedly went well.

The report added that the 32-year-old fits the 007 suits as Broccoli is eyeing a British man on the younger side who is "accomplished but not particularly famous."

Taylor-Johnson is enlisted to work in the Spider-Man spinoff Kraven the Hunter and Universal's The Fall Guy opposite Ryan Gosling.

Broccoli said in a previous interview that the next James Bond movie will be a "reinvention" of the character, and it could take some time to find the right person.

"It's about a reinvention, and, 'Where are we taking it? What do we want to do with the character?'" she said.

"And then, once we figure that out, who's the right person for that particular reinvention?"

2022 marked the 60th anniversary of the James Bond series. Recently, 007 Daniel Craig bid farewell to the spy character.

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian shares glimpse of her natural hair without extensions

Kim Kardashian shares glimpse of her natural hair without extensions
BLACKPINK hits 2 billion views milestone on YouTube

BLACKPINK hits 2 billion views milestone on YouTube
BLACKPINK Jisoo to release solo album soon: Report

BLACKPINK Jisoo to release solo album soon: Report
Georgina Rodriguez shuts rumours of crisis in relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo

Georgina Rodriguez shuts rumours of crisis in relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s brand ‘on downhill decline’: ‘Can’t bring traffic’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s brand ‘on downhill decline’: ‘Can’t bring traffic’
Jennifer Aniston goes makeup-free as she returns from her trip to Mexico

Jennifer Aniston goes makeup-free as she returns from her trip to Mexico
Romanian MP’s daughter almost taken by Andrew Tate: ‘He was very suspicious’

Romanian MP’s daughter almost taken by Andrew Tate: ‘He was very suspicious’
James Corden reveals the real reason why he’s leaving ‘The Late Late Show’

James Corden reveals the real reason why he’s leaving ‘The Late Late Show’
Andrew Tate’s girls ‘didn’t look like they were being held against their will’

Andrew Tate’s girls ‘didn’t look like they were being held against their will’
'Romeo and Juliet' stars sue Paramount for child abuse in their film in1968

'Romeo and Juliet' stars sue Paramount for child abuse in their film in1968
Jeremy Renner was helping neighbours before he was run over by snowplow

Jeremy Renner was helping neighbours before he was run over by snowplow