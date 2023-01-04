'James Bond': Aaron Taylor-Johnson in talks for 007 role: Report

James Bond producers have met British actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson for the 007 role, according to Puck News.



The report added the Marvel star had a meeting with producer Barbara Broccoli which reportedly went well.

The report added that the 32-year-old fits the 007 suits as Broccoli is eyeing a British man on the younger side who is "accomplished but not particularly famous."

Taylor-Johnson is enlisted to work in the Spider-Man spinoff Kraven the Hunter and Universal's The Fall Guy opposite Ryan Gosling.

Broccoli said in a previous interview that the next James Bond movie will be a "reinvention" of the character, and it could take some time to find the right person.

"It's about a reinvention, and, 'Where are we taking it? What do we want to do with the character?'" she said.

"And then, once we figure that out, who's the right person for that particular reinvention?"

2022 marked the 60th anniversary of the James Bond series. Recently, 007 Daniel Craig bid farewell to the spy character.