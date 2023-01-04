 
Wednesday Jan 04 2023
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s brand ‘on downhill decline’: ‘Can’t bring traffic’

Wednesday Jan 04, 2023

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been called out for being unable to string traffic ‘any longer’ on the basis of their Sussex brand-name alone.

American PR expert who goes by the alias Royal Tea made this admission on Twitter.

She wrote, “'Live to Lead' from the Sussexes and the Mandela Foundation has had very little press coverage and promotion behind it, which is strange given their association and the impressive list of bold names involved.”

“It is one of the first tests commercially of their brand strategy to pull people in [with] personal drama and hope they stay for the philanthropy.”

“With little to no PR, a Saturday/holiday release, and no gossip to drive organic press, it didn’t even crack the Top 100 TV shows.”

“The way it’s being handled feels like a throwaway project to fulfil a contract. Maybe they had to hit a certain number of Netflix projects by the end of this year.”

“The one thing that is clear is that the Sussex name alone isn’t enough to drive views, which will hurt them.”

