Megan Moroney landed surprising duet with Ed Sheeran

Megan Moroney made a major change to her plans after receiving an unexpected phone call from music icon Ed Sheeran.

The country singer arranged a weekend trip, but everything shifted when Ed personally asked her to join him for a performance at the Bluebird Cafe in Nashville.

Megan told PEOPLE that she first thought the invitation was a joke. However, she shared that Ed wanted her to play the famous venue with him during a writers round, and even though she had a trip scheduled for the same weekend, she chose to cancel it right away.

The Tennessee Orange singer explained that she did not hesitate because in her words, when Ed Sheeran calls and asks you to perform, you drop everything.

She later spoke warmly about the Perfect hitmaker, saying he remained humble despite being one of the biggest artists in the world.

The I’m Not Pretty singer added that he told her that his wife Cherry Seaborn and their daughters Lyra Antarctica and Jupiter were fans of her music.

Megan described the moment as both surprising and special.

At the same time, Ed opened up about his own journey, as he recently admitted that he felt intensely unhappy during the first ten years of his career.

The Photograph singer explained that he har no balance in his life because he put work above everything else.

According to him, all his success came at the cost of his personal life.

Moreover, Ed told The Sun that everything changed once he got married, started a family and began spending more time with his friends.

He said that focusing on being a real person again became his true measure of success.