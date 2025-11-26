Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon's 'Thanksgiving' plans revealed

Brad Pitt feels 'grateful' that Ines de Ramon was by his side at the time of mum's death

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon has special plan for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday.

The couple, who began dating in 2022, will be celebrating their first holiday following the loss of Pitt's mother, Jane.

The Bullet Train star is extremely excited to have Ines by his side during this holiday season.

They do not have anything big planned for Thanksgiving, rather the duo has decided to keep things very “low-key”.

They "enjoyed a quiet Thanksgiving last year with good food" and the couple plans to do the same this year as well.

"They like keeping things low-key and creating intimate traditions. They will be celebrating with a small group”, an insider informed PEOPLE magazine.

Brad is head over heels in love with Ines and he is truly grateful how she has been by his side at the time of his mother’s passing.

Source added, "He felt sad for his dad too. Brad’s very grateful to have Ines. She’s beyond supportive.”

The Fight Club star was previously married to Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie. He finally reached a divorce settlement with Jolie last year in December.

But Pitt has pretty much moved forward from his past and is focused on his future with Ramon.