Heidi Klum's son Henry Samuel 'excited' to find his 'identity'

Henry Samuel, Heidid Klum’s son, is not letting her privileged background influence his struggle.

The 20-year-old, who likes to take fashion advice from his parents, is petinent to make his ows space in the industry.

At the 2025 GQ Men of the Year Awards in Los Angeles, Samuel walked the red carpet in a brown pinstripe suit, a white T-shirt, black dress shoes and tinted glasses — a look that reflected the style confidence he says he’s grown into.

“When I was growing up, I always was evolving with my style and just figuring out my own look or how I feel in different clothing,” he told People magazine.

He credits his parents, Heidi Klum and Seal, for encouraging that individuality: “They were telling me like, ‘Whatever makes you feel good, whatever can make you feel powerful, make you feel like whoever you want to feel.’”

Samuel also shared the career moments of his parents that left a lasting impression. For Klum, he immediately pointed to her Victoria’s Secret years: “Definitely Victoria's Secret for my mom on the runway… the ’90s with Adriana Lima.”

Of his father, he named Seal’s Prince tribute as a standout: “I would guess that's my favorite moment for my dad.”

Now signed to NEXT Management, Samuel says his modeling career is off to a strong start. “I’m doing a little bit of stuff with YSL… all their beauty stuff and all their fragrances,” he reveals, adding, “I have stuff coming more in the future with them — a lot more projects.”

After his runway debut during Paris Haute Couture Week and his first magazine cover soon after, Samuel is stepping confidently into the path ahead. As he puts it, he’s finding “my own voice in the industry.”