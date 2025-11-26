‘Dancing with the Stars’ 2025 winner revealed

Filled with excitement, drama and some pretty incredible moves, the 34th season of the Dancing with the Stars finally wrapped on Tuesday, November 25.

In the three-hour long finale, five couples – Alix Earle and Val Chmerkovskiy, Robert Irwin and Witney Carson, Dylan Efron and Daniella Karagach, Elaine Hendrix and Alan Bersten, Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa – were competing for the Mirrorball.

They each performed a routine for a Judges’ Choice, an Instant Dance and a Freestyle dance to show off their talent and groovy footwork.

At the end, the winners were revealed to be Robert Irwin and Witney Carson.

The 21-year-old wildlife conservationist has won hearts of the audiences from his very first enthusiastic performance in the ballroom.

Despite having no prior dancing experience, paired with Witney, Robert delivered some impressive choreography leaving fans in awe. The son of the late Steve Irwin had first stepped into the DWTS set when his sister Bindi was competing in the show 10 years ago.

Now, a decade later, he had followed in his sister’s footsteps and brought home the trophy, adding another feather into his cap.

Apart from Robert, another popular contestant was part of the show: Zac Efron’s brother, Dylan Efron.

Fans were swept in excitement when the High School Musical alum had made an appearance to support his brother.