 
Geo News

‘Dancing with the Stars' 2025 winner revealed

Who took home the Mirrorball: Robert Irwin & Witney, Alix & Val, Jordan & Ezra, Dylan & Daniella, or Elaine & Alan?

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 26, 2025

‘Dancing with the Stars’ 2025 winner revealed
‘Dancing with the Stars’ 2025 winner revealed

Filled with excitement, drama and some pretty incredible moves, the 34th season of the Dancing with the Stars finally wrapped on Tuesday, November 25.

In the three-hour long finale, five couples – Alix Earle and Val Chmerkovskiy, Robert Irwin and Witney Carson, Dylan Efron and Daniella Karagach, Elaine Hendrix and Alan Bersten, Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa – were competing for the Mirrorball.

They each performed a routine for a Judges’ Choice, an Instant Dance and a Freestyle dance to show off their talent and groovy footwork.

At the end, the winners were revealed to be Robert Irwin and Witney Carson.

The 21-year-old wildlife conservationist has won hearts of the audiences from his very first enthusiastic performance in the ballroom.

Despite having no prior dancing experience, paired with Witney, Robert delivered some impressive choreography leaving fans in awe. The son of the late Steve Irwin had first stepped into the DWTS set when his sister Bindi was competing in the show 10 years ago.

Now, a decade later, he had followed in his sister’s footsteps and brought home the trophy, adding another feather into his cap.

Apart from Robert, another popular contestant was part of the show: Zac Efron’s brother, Dylan Efron.

Fans were swept in excitement when the High School Musical alum had made an appearance to support his brother.

More From Entertainment

Megan Moroney landed surprising duet with Ed Sheeran
Megan Moroney landed surprising duet with Ed Sheeran
‘Rush Hour 4' gets greenlit for production video
‘Rush Hour 4' gets greenlit for production
Andy Cohen flexes 'gorgeous feet' on live television video
Andy Cohen flexes 'gorgeous feet' on live television
Isla Fisher, Sacha Baron Cohen's ex's family's ‘coming from Greece' video
Isla Fisher, Sacha Baron Cohen's ex's family's ‘coming from Greece'
Jeremy Allen White reveals when ‘The Bear' season 5 starts filming video
Jeremy Allen White reveals when ‘The Bear' season 5 starts filming
Nicole Kidman reflects on life changing moments, lucky breaks
Nicole Kidman reflects on life changing moments, lucky breaks
‘Stranger Things' cast hit million dollar mark per episode in final run
‘Stranger Things' cast hit million dollar mark per episode in final run
Jennifer Lopez faces another heartbreak after Ben Affleck split
Jennifer Lopez faces another heartbreak after Ben Affleck split
Jessie J attacks ex Channing Tatum in new track video
Jessie J attacks ex Channing Tatum in new track