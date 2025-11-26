‘Rush Hour 4' gets green lit for production

Rush Hour 4 to start filming

Rush Hour 4 is officially moving forward, and the long-discussed return of Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker is gaining momentum after new reports linked the project’s revival to former President Donald Trump.

According to multiple outlets, Paramount is putting the beloved action-comedy franchise back into production, with Brett Ratner expected to return as director, the same filmmaker behind the original 1998 hit and its two sequels.

Puck’s Matthew Belloni wrote on X that the decision reportedly came “after prodding from Trump on behalf of” Ratner.

The Guardian also reported that Trump, 79, personally pushed for the fourth installment while speaking with Larry Ellison, the billionaire father of Paramount Skydance CEO David Ellison and the company’s largest shareholder.

The lobbying reportedly came as the studio considered next steps for the franchise, which has been the subject of rumors for years.

Jackie Chan, 71, had already confirmed back in 2022 that they were “talking about” ideas for another movie and noted at the time that he was in touch with a director, though he didn’t name who.

With Ratner now linked once again, momentum behind the film appears stronger than ever.

Ratner's name has resurfaced again not only because of Rush Hour 4, but due to his recent work.

In October, Ratner was revealed to be developing a documentary about First Lady Melania Trump for Amazon MGM Studios, further connecting him to the former president.

The Guardian also reported that Ellison has recently been in talks with White House officials about a possible deal involving Paramount Skydance and Warner Bros. Discovery.

As for the new Rush Hour film, casting has not been finalized.

Chan recently appeared in The Shadow's Edge and Karate Kid: Legends, and is set to lead two upcoming films, Panda Plan 2 and Guo Jia Jia, in China.

Tucker, 54, last appeared on screen in 2023’s Air.

With the project finally moving ahead after years of speculation, fans are now watching closely to see when Chan and Tucker will officially reunite as Inspector Lee and Detective Carter, one of Hollywood’s most iconic action-comedy duos.