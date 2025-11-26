Did Simon Cowell 'demotivate' Liam Payne about music career?

Liam Payne was put in One Direction by Simon Cowell in 2010

Simon Cowell played a major role in boosting Liam Payne’s career.

In 2010, Payne was put in band named One Direction by Cowell and Nicole Scherzinger on X-Factor.

The band also included Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan.

Last year, the singer passed away on October 16, after falling down the third-floor balcony of a hotel in Argentina.

Following his untimely death, fans started blaming the 66-year-old music mogul for the Teardrops singer’s passing.

Simon has finally opened about his reaction to the singer’s demise. "When I heard the news, it really hit me. I saw him a year before this happened. He came over to my house. We talked about his son and being a dad."

Payne was struggling in his solo career, but his passion for music kept him going.

However, Cowell recalled that he told the late artist "don’t let music run your life".

In conversation with Rolling Stone, Simon stated, "I remember saying, ‘Music is not everything. Don’t let it run your life anymore. Find something else that you are passionate about.”

Liam’s death brought the former bandmates together at his funeral after nine years.

Harry, Niall, Louis and Zayn were present during the cremation of their late brother.