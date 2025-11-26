 
Jennifer Aniston makes model out of love Jim Curtis for haircare brand

Jennifer Aniston and boyfriend Jim Curtis went social media official earlier this month

November 26, 2025

Jennifer Aniston put her boyfriend Jim Curtis in the spotlight this week, and all for a good hair day. 

The actress turned to Instagram on Tuesday to show off new frizz-fighting products from her haircare brand, Lolavie, and Curtis ended up being the ideal model.

In the short clip, Aniston ran the sculpting paste and hair oil through her boyfriend’s thick, salt-and-pepper hair, clearly impressed with the results.

“Cute!” the 56-year-old exclaimed as Curtis smiled and blushed beside her. 

She kept the moment light in the caption too, writing, “A little bit a this… A little bit a that…. A little bit a cuuuute.”

The appearance marks Curtis’ second time on Aniston’s Instagram.

Earlier this month, the couple went official online when the Morning Show star shared a black-and-white photo of the two of them, paired with the sweet message, “Happy birthday my love. Cherished." 

Curtis later posted his own birthday photos with Aniston, saying, “If this is a dream I don’t want to wake up.”

Since confirming their relationship publicly, Aniston hasn’t shied away from expressing how much Curtis means to her. 

In a recent interview with Elle, she described him as “quite extraordinary” and emphasized the impact of his work, adding that he “helps many, many people.” 

She went on to say he is “very special, very normal, and very kind, and wants to help people heal, move through their trauma and stagnation into clarity,” calling his dedication “a beautiful thing to commit your life to.”

Aniston and Curtis were first linked in July when they were spotted getting cozy on vacation in Mallorca, Spain. 

Now, with their romance out in the open and even making its way into her business content, the couple seems more comfortable than ever sharing glimpses of their life together.

