Noah Schnapp says goodbye to 'two big ending' of his life

For Noah Schnapp, the end of Stranger Things isn’t just the close of a beloved series — it’s the end of his childhood.

As the fifth and final season arrives, the 21-year-old actor is preparing to say goodbye to Will Byers at the same time he prepares to graduate from the University of Pennsylvania. The timing, he admits, has left him emotional.

“I’m graduating in a few months at the same time as the finale is coming out,” Schnapp tells The Hollywood Reporter.

“All these chapters of my childhood are closing, and now I’m stepping into a brand new world of anything can happen. It’s equally terrifying and exciting.”

Schnapp began the show at 11, calling early Will “just me… that shy, timid little boy.” A decade later, he feels both he and the character have transformed.

“I’ve found a lot more confidence as an actor,” he says. “Now I know my part in this whole project… I’ve become a lot more collaborative.”

Despite long gaps between seasons, stepping onto set for the final time brought a mix of nerves and nostalgia. “This show grows and grows every year,” he says.

“With this final season… there was so much pressure on it.” Still, returning to the cast he grew up with was grounding: “We will be friends for the rest of our life.”

As for what fans should brace for in the last chapter, Schnapp keeps it simple: “Anything can happen. The stakes are the highest they’ve ever been… It’s definitely our most emotional.”

With the show ending just as he leaves college life, Schnapp is stepping into the unknown — but ready: “It’s terrifying and exciting.”