Wednesday Jan 04 2023
Khloé Kardashian shares ‘surprise’ over ‘changed’ look in recent cover shoot

Wednesday Jan 04, 2023

Khloé Kardashian shared photos on Instagram from her new shoot for Sorbet Magazine on Monday, January 2, 2023.

In the photos, wearing head-to-toe Prada, fans were stunned to see the striking resemblance between her and singer Taylor Swift. Khloé donned a Prada white crop top with a gold metallic miniskirt complemented with a snake-style armlet in gold.

After the cover shoot sparked comparisons with the Grammy winner, Khloé took to Instagram to acknowledge that she knows her bangs majorly changed the way she looked in the cover shoot.

“Fun fact: I wore clip on bangs for this shoot. It was fun to give a different look and not be committed,” Kardashian, 38, captioned some shots from the spread.

“I am surprised with how much I liked the bangs even though they changed the shape of my face, I still liked them. Would you ever get bangs?” she added.

Family members Kris and Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian and many famous friends praised her temporary transformation in the comments.

Kris Jenner wrote, “I’ll have what she’s having!!! [heart emoji]”

Paris Hilton left a heart-eyed emoji and a series of fire emojis in her comment. Actress and dancer, Jenna Dewan also left a fire emoji for Khloé.

Amid praises and compliments on her look, many fans were still not convinced, citing that she did not look like herself.

“Definitely the bangs and not autotune,” commented one.

“So many changes… for someone with a tv show that promotes loving yourself… it should be also practiced… just my point of view,” expressed one other.

“Taylor swift looks different here,” quipped one user.

“Is this Taylor swift in another dimension?” echoed another.

“Now she’s appropriating Taylor Swift,” wrote one fan.

“The caption is giving Britney Spears,” said another, alluding to the recent social media posts of the singer, where she often comments on things said about her.

Some also joked about the clip-on bangs. “If bangs will cover up my forehead wrinkles, yessss I love them!”

“I should’ve worn clip on bangs instead of cutting them at 2:00 am to solve my relationship problems,” said one witty user.

