Wednesday Jan 04 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘riding everyone’s thunder’: ‘Useless alone’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 04, 2023

File Footage

Experts believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have ‘no ability to stand up for their own success and can do ‘nothing alone’.

Royal commentator Hilary Fordwich made this admission.

Its come shortly after the couple’s new show Live to Lead, dropped on New Year’s Eve.

Mr Fordwich, a British business development consultant made his admissions to Express UK and admitted, “It’s one thing for M&H to piggy-back upon the success and inspiration of others, but to be totally partisan means this series is more propaganda than politically an impartial docu-series.”

“Another pity is that neither Meghan nor Harry took the sound advice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s mother gave her, namely to ‘stop feeling sorry for yourself’.”

He also added, “There are other good nuggets of advice from RBG’s mother that certainly Meghan would be far more appealing if she followed such as ‘anger, jealousy and remorse don’t move you forward, they trap you’.”

“Regarding this partisan series, which is left-leaning propaganda, perhaps they could have been balanced & more professional in also featuring the very first female justice in the 191-year history of the Supreme Court Sandra Day O’Connor.”

