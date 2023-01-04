Prince Harry wants world to swallow ‘victim’ bid: report

File Footage

Prince Harry has been put on blast for trying to ‘play the victim’ with their memoir release.



This claim has been brought to light by body language expert Judi James, who noted the Duke’s unconscious maneuvers on CBS’ 60 minutes.

She started by noting the ‘three different sides’ that were visible in the entire interview

“Harry is seen walking with a solid chest splay signalling confidence, using the political leadership trick of one-handed gesticulation as he talks. This makes him look superior and in charge, while the host listens.”

The second clip features a different insight, and showcases him acting like ‘the Guru’ who’s “using his favourite, pompous over-kill gesticulations to look as though his words are terribly important. He mimes a huge circle in the air to ensure his message is listened to and understood.”

However, the third and final clip painted a different image altogether, and showed him off as nothing more than a “bean-spilling victim” who wants the public to see him “with a lower-status 'victim' look”.

This claim has been made considering his “wide-eyed and with his brows raised as he holds alternate hands out in the air, palm-up, to suggest openness and explanation.”

Not to mention, “He shrugs and uses a wry smile to both persuade and to hint at incredulity, possibly about how he has been treated.”