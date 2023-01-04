 
entertainment
Wednesday Jan 04 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles warned new Gen Z polling trend could topple monarchy

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 04, 2023

King Charles III has been issued new warnings that young Britons are no longer fully supportive of the Royal Family - like past generations were, according to new reports.

The Britain's new monarch may need to to something very special to win over the younger generation as they are sticking to their liberal views.

It has been reported previously by Newsweek that youth in the UK are no longer fully supportive of the royal family. The younger generation does  not seem to become more conservative, breaking previous trends that took over the UK and the US.

A expert has pointed out that both the countries are by "far the least conservative 36-year-old's in recorded history". He suggests that the change may be a result of the 2008 financial crash.

Mr Burn-Murdoch wrote: "If millennials' liberal inclinations are merely a result of this age effect, then at age thirty-five, they too should be around five points less conservative than the national average and can be relied upon to gradually become more conservative. In fact, they're more like 15 points less conservative."

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry devastated as their new show fails to make impact

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry devastated as their new show fails to make impact
Prince Harry talks about reconciliation with 'hint of anger rather than regret'

Prince Harry talks about reconciliation with 'hint of anger rather than regret'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry leave Nelson Mandela’s granddaughter ‘deeply upset’

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry leave Nelson Mandela’s granddaughter ‘deeply upset’
Ana de Armas talks about channelling Marilyn Monroe in 'Blonde'

Ana de Armas talks about channelling Marilyn Monroe in 'Blonde'
'Wednesday' stays at Netflix amid reports of Amazon move

'Wednesday' stays at Netflix amid reports of Amazon move
Kourtney Kardashian seemingly trolls Kim Kardashian with Taylor Swift song

Kourtney Kardashian seemingly trolls Kim Kardashian with Taylor Swift song
Jennifer Aniston gives warm hug to her friends after Mexican get away

Jennifer Aniston gives warm hug to her friends after Mexican get away
Ruben Ostlund wants viewers to join the show

Ruben Ostlund wants viewers to join the show
Sheriff rules out foul play in Jeremy Renner incident

Sheriff rules out foul play in Jeremy Renner incident
King Charles III ‘truly’ values ‘importance and relevance’ of all religions

King Charles III ‘truly’ values ‘importance and relevance’ of all religions

King Charles eager to reconcile with Prince Harry: report

King Charles eager to reconcile with Prince Harry: report
Matthew Lawrence’s new romance receives nod from ‘Boy Meets World’ co-star

Matthew Lawrence’s new romance receives nod from ‘Boy Meets World’ co-star