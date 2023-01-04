Ana de Armas talks about channelling Marilyn Monroe in 'Blonde'

Ana de Armas recently took fans inside the process of her channeling Marilyn Monroe looks in Blonde on Tuesday.

During her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Ana admitted that she had to film every take many times to get it right.

“A lot of times, yeah. Andrew is an incredible filmmaker and also very detailed and precise and it was really important for him and me and every department to really nail these recreations,” the 34-year-old actor said.

“And, so we had two monitors. Our movie and then Marilyn's movie and they were playing both at the same time. And, if we didn't get it right, we had to do it again,” she added.

The Hollywood diva also dished on her the process of getting her hair done. “There was a moment where my hairstylist kept coming back and forth to me and the monitor to fix my hair and she was, poor thing, doing so many trips that I just go with her to the monitors.”

She added: “... And I realized that she is looking at Marilyn trying to fix my hair. She wasn't even looking at you.”

Ana confirmed: “Yeah, she wasn't looking at me. So, yeah, it is a testament to, you know the incredible work that the art department and hair and makeup and wardrobe did.”