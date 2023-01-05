 
Thursday Jan 05 2023
King Charles 'disloyalty' towards Camilla laid bare with 'bad temper'

Thursday Jan 05, 2023

King Charles III displayed bad temper towards Queen Consort Camilla during their recent visit to Wales.

His Majesty told aides to bring forth his wife who has fallen behind as the couple met crowd in Wrexham.

“Can we try and get her back again? Please. We need to go. I was trying to wait for her, but she goes on,” Charles was spotted saying in a video footage.

Analysing the clip, royal expert Judi James said: “Proving he is still on a short fuse, but taking it out on his wife this time rather than a pen, Charles displays not just a bad temper but also disloyalty here. Calling his wife ‘she’ and referring to the fact that he has an ongoing gripe with Camilla when he says ‘but she goes on’, throwing his arms out to show exasperation.

“There are no signs of good humour here, just a man pleading to his entourage to get him out of his situation and on to his next booking. I know people are creating empathetic links by saying this is a common theme between husbands and wives and that it makes Charles seem more human, but his wife is the new Queen and he is making a very public scene about her that lowers her status,” she noted.

