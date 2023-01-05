 
Thursday Jan 05 2023
Web Desk

Prince Harry’s allegations ‘breaking apart’ as ‘authenticity lacks’

Web Desk

Thursday Jan 05, 2023

Prince Harry have been warned about the having their authenticity questioned by allegations.

Marketing strategist Edward Coram James brought this warning forward, during his interview with Express UK.

He was quoted saying, “At this point if he escalates, it will look inauthentic: that he is only escalating because he wants more headlines, and this will call into question the authenticity of any claims made.”

“The best thing that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex could do at this point is pivot.”

“Use the memoir to focus on all of the incredible work that Harry has done with the Invictus Games, and yes colour in some of the struggles that he has faced. But, you can colour your own struggles without attacking others.”

During the course of the chat, he even urged Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to see that they have ‘run out of road’.

"Ultimately, in the UK at least, the Sussexes strategy has largely backfired,” he also added.

“In terms of PR strategy, the public rarely responds well to negative PR campaigns. A good reputation management campaign focuses on the positives that the principal has brought to the table, using these as a platform from which to then call into question the behaviour of the other side.”

“In many ways, Harry and Meghan have missed a huge opportunity. When they left the UK, they were already some of the most high-profile people in the world.”

“Had they focused their efforts on championing the causes that they have spent many years focused on: support for wounded veterans, the environment and help for vulnerable women and communities, they could have sent packing all but their most ardent of detractors and built a solid international reputation for advocacy work.”

