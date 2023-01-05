 
entertainment
Hilaria Baldwin films Alec Baldwin massaging her feet, ‘husband goals’

Hilaria Baldwin treated fans with an adorable ‘husband goals’ moment.

The former yoga instructor, 38, shared a video of her husband Alec Baldwin massaging before a night out, four months after welcoming her seventh child.

Ahead of their cosy date night, Hilaria recorded her husband, 64, giving her a sweet massage as they watched television.

Hilaria captioned the sweet video with, “Husband goals,” which showed the Edge actor taking care of her wife, away from their large brood.

On Wednesday, Hilaria treated fans with a rare click of her daughter Carmen Gabriela and shared a sweet caption along with it.

“Hi, its meeeeeee Carmen I took this photo and I hope you think it’s pretty (added heart emoticons),” adding, “and I took my mommy’s phone and posted.”

Hilaria and Aleck share seven children together, including three daughters, Carmen, María Lucía Victoria, and newborn Ilaria Catalina Irena, as well as four sons Rafael Thomas, Leonardo Ángel Charles, Romeo Alejandro David and Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas. 

