Thursday Jan 05 2023
Prince William told ‘violence is never OK’ amid Prince Harry assault accusation

Thursday Jan 05, 2023

Prince William has been told by a royal expert that violence is never OK as reports of him physically assaulting his brother Prince Harry are doing the rounds ahead of the release of his memoir Spare.

In an excerpt from Spare obtained by The Guardian, Prince Harry relates an incident where Prince William reportedly ‘grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor’.

Writing for News AU, royal expert Daniela Elser commented on this and said: “Let’s just pause here so I can spell out what should be obvious – violence is never OK.”

She then added: “Thumping anyone is never, ever acceptable and in this situation, there is a person in the unequivocal right and one in the wrong. There is no grey area when it comes to violence.”

Elser, however, also stated that apart from the Prince William story, Prince Harry’s book doesn’t seem like much of a ‘smoking gun’.

She said: “Beyond all of this, reading the Guardian’s account, I couldn’t help but think, is this it? While the assault claim casts William in a horrible, aggressive light, it is hardly any sort of smoking gun that will rock the monarchy or meaningfully affect public opinion.”

