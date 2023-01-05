 
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle claims ‘weakened’ due to lack of ‘evidence’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made scathing claims against the Royal family in their Netflix docuseries but they lack ‘specific evidence’ to back their accusations.

GB News’ royal reporter Cameron Walker told during Daily Express’s Royal Round Up podcast that people have to take what “Harry and Meghan perceive as their truth, as what they genuinely believe as the truth.”

“I think what's weakened Harry and Meghan's arguments is the fact that they throw a lot of accusations out there. There is a lot of anger from Prince Harry, and a lot of distress from Meghan. But their arguments are weakened because they're not backing up allegations with specific facts, with specific evidence.

“With Oprah, they accused an unnamed member of the Royal Family of questioning what colour their son's skin would be when he was born. Clearly, a very damaging accusation against Buckingham Palace. But they don't give us who it was, what time it happened, who else was in the room.

"There's some difficult issues Harry and Meghan clearly feel they have been put through, but we're only getting one side of the story. There's always two sides to every story,” the expert added.

