 
entertainment
Thursday Jan 05 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry book 'Spare' faces major setback before its release

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 05, 2023

FileFootage

Prince Harry recently faced a major setback after the Duke of Sussex's book Spare got leaked days before its release.

A copy of the book, which was slated to release next Tuesday, has been obtained by The Guardian.

The publisher of the memoir Penguin Random House is said to have considered stringent measures however questions are being raised after Martin Pengelly got his hands on the book, reported Daily Mail.

The Duke of Sussex’s book, titled Spare reportedly shed light on the prince’s troubled relationship with his brother and the rest of the family.

Daily Mail noted that publishers spent millions of pounds to avoid the content of the book from getting leaked.

The book, which is being published in 16 languages including Chinese, Finnish, Hungarian, Spanish and Portuguese, will be available in UK shops on Tuesday. 

However, those living in Australia will be able to purchase the book on January 11.

