Friday Jan 06 2023
Meghan told Harry 'she would never stand being spoken to like that' after 'harsh' fight

Friday Jan 06, 2023

Prince Harry lost his temper with Meghan Markle after becoming 'touchy' in an argument.

The duke of Sussex talks about a fight with his wife in memoir 'Spare', that made him go back to therapy.

He recalls being “disproportionately, sloppily angry” with Markle, addressing her “harshly” enough that “everything in the room [came] to a stop.”

After spending a “full 15 minutes apart,” Harry and Meghan spoke again.

“She was calm, but said in a quiet, level tone that she would never stand for being spoken to like that,” Harry writes. “I nodded.”

“It came from somewhere deep inside, somewhere that needed to be excavated, and it was obvious that I could use some help with the job,” Harry recalls. “‘I’ve tried therapy,’ I told her. ‘Willy told me to go. Never found the right person.’ [It] didn’t work.”

Markle responded: “No. … Try again.”

