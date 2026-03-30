Lola Tung recalls ‘really special’ moment with Hudson Williams

Lola Tung recalls some “really special” moments she spent with the new heartthrob in town, Hudson Williams.

Back in February The Summer I Turned Pretty and the Heated Rivalry stars attended the Gold House’s Lunar New Year Celebration in New York City.

They were spotted hitting the dance floor together at the event, sending their fans into a frenzy. Their admirers quickly ship both the actors after the interaction.

And now the 23-year-old model and actress is spilling the beans about how the two ended up on the dance floor.

“Well, there’s something really special I think, about… ‘Cause I met Hudson, and then I met Yerin Ha also at that party, and it feels like when you have a similar experience, where… I mean, they’re having crazy experiences right now,” she said.

“I mean, Hudson‘s experience is like, I can’t even imagine that… but it’s that thing of like, you almost instantly have this connection of like, ‘Hi, are you okay?’” she added of how their instant friendship began. “Like, ‘How are you feeling? Are you tired, do you need anything? Do you just wanna like dance and have a good time?’ ‘Cause it’s hard to do that sometimes.”

“And with Hudson too, I was like, ‘I wanna dance, do you wanna dance?’ And he was like, ‘Yeah, let’s dance!’” the actress, who played Isabel "Belly" Conklin in the hit Amazon Prime Video series, recounted. “But like I do appreciate that he was like, ‘Let’s just have a good time. Let’s have a moment.’”

“Even though it like, ya know, is online, and people take their phones out and stuff, it’s like we were having a good time, ya know? And we kind of were like, ‘Everybody dance with us, come on!’” she told Variety during a recent interview for her new movie Forbidden Fruits.

Interestingly, at the event, Lola reunited with her on-screen brother, Sean Kaufman, from The Summer I Turned Pretty.