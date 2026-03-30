Amanda Holden, Alan Carr enjoy castle escape after BAFTA nomination success

Alan has been enjoying his renewed fame since emerging victorious on last year's year's star-studded BBC spin-off, 'Celebrity Traitors'

Amanda Holden and Alan Carr are best friends for a reason-the duo even landed their first ever joint BAFTA nomination this week.

The comedian, 49, who recently confirmed he had become a baron, boarded a private jet back to London from Inverness on Sunday alongside his best pal Amanda.

Amanda and Alan were seen enjoying a luxury weekend in the Highlands with friends.

This time, they were reportedly staying at Skibo Castle near Dornoch in Sutherland, around 200 miles away from the funnyman's new home.

Skibo Castle is considered the ultimate in luxury, so there's no doubt Alan and Amanda were thoroughly pampered during their weekend break.

The pair are no strangers to home transformations, having appeared in a series of BBC shows transforming picturesque properties across Europe.

They recently secured a joint nomination for Entertainment Performance for their show, Alan and Amanda's Spanish Job, at the BAFTA Television Awards this week.

Alan has been enjoying his renewed fame since emerging victorious on last year's year's star-studded BBC spin-off, Celebrity Traitors.

Now, just three months later, he is working on a new show titled Castle Man with Disney+, in which he brings a Scottish castle back to life.

News of the programme potentially being rested for the year comes days after the Daily Mail revealed Alan is set for another streaming project - The F*** List on Amazon Prime Video.