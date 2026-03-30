Joseph Baena walks in Arnold footsteps with triple Gold in bodybuilding debut

Joseph Baena has officially stepped into his father’s legendary shadow and shone.

Over the weekend, the 28-year-old son of Arnold Schwarzenegger clinched three first-place titles at the NPC Natural Colorado State Championships in Denver.

This marked his bodybuilding debut with a resounding triumph.

Baena topped the Men’s Open Heavyweight Bodybuilding, Classic Physique True Novice, and Classic Physique Novice contests.

He also earned silver in the Classic Physique Open Class C.

Baena took to Instagram to celebrate with a simple but powerful declaration: “Mission Accomplished!”

The Arnold Sports Festival account chimed in with encouragement which appears as the symbolic passing of the torch.

Baena’s victory adds a new chapter to the legacy of his father.





Baena trained alongside Schwarzenegger at Gold’s Gym in Venice, Calif., with the former Mr. Olympia cheering him on as he pushed through heavy reps.

The image of father and son side by side, one a global icon, the other a rising contender, delighted fans.

Though Baena’s birth was once shrouded in scandal, Schwarzenegger has since embraced him publicly, calling him a “fantastic man” who makes him proud.

Their bond has grown stronger in recent years, with Baena affectionately dubbing his father his “studly training partner.”