Sophie Habboo gives birth where Kate Middleton had her children

Sophie gave birth at the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, where Kate Middleton welcomed her children

Sophie Habboo welcomed her baby at the same iconic hospital where Catherine, Princess of Wales gave birth to her children, but the experience took a frightening turn.

Now, Sophie's husband Jamie Laing detailed about the day when Sophie Habboo had to be taken in for an emergency C-section after their son's arm became lodged through the cervix.

The former Strictly Come Dancing star, 37, told the Daily Mail that he never expected such sudden complications during Sophie's labour, describing it as 'the scariest thing I have ever been through.'

It is to be noted that, Sophie, 31, gave birth at the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, where Kate Middleton welcomed her children.

Kate Middleton, now known as the Princess of Wales, is a member of the British royal family. Kate is married to Prince William, the Prince of Wales, and they have three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Sophie admitted she was 'really scared' as it wasn't the birth she had planned, but said she is grateful their son Ziggy arrived safely.

Speaking exclusively, Jamie said: 'From my point of view, it was the scariest thing I have ever been through in my entire life. Watching your wife go through that, the person you love, and this baby, and you have no control. It was the most terrifying thing ever. Nothing can prepare you for that.'

'The complications were really scary', Sophie added.

'Obviously, it wasn't the birth I planned or necessarily wanted, it was scary, but birth is different for every woman and however you do it is incredible and he's here and he's healthy and they were incredible.'

Former Made In Chelsea couple Jamie and Sophie, who met on the E4 series in 2017, filmed their son Ziggy's birth for their new three-part Disney+ show, Raising Chelsea, which follows their pregnancy journey as first-time parents.