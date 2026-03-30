Lisa Kudrow shares ‘Friends’ reruns helped cope with Matthew Perry’s loss

Lisa Kudrow reveals that rewatching Friends after Matthew Perry’s shocking death feels different.

The actress, who played the role of Phoebe Buffay in the popular sitcom, shared that she finds it comforting to watch her late friend in reruns.

“After Matthew passed away, there were marathons [on TV] and that was really comforting watching the show,” she said on Capital FM. “Also just because it makes me laugh, and there he was, and he was just so funny. I mean, the funniest. Sorry everybody else, but yeah, just truly.”

“So I thought, ‘Alright, now I need to – Why don’t I just see what this show’s about,’ you know? ‘Cause I didn’t watch every episode when we were shooting,” the Emmy Award winner continued. “I had a kid and I don’t know, just none of us were.”

While the beloved actor is no longer alive, his humour and brilliance continue to live, bringing smiles and laughter even in moments of drive as his admirers suffer in pain following his loss.

Lisa also highlighted just how naturally funny Perry was in the heartfelt and emotional tribute she posted in the wake of death on October 28, 2023.

“Thank you for making me laugh so hard at something you said, that my muscles ached, and tears poured down my face EVERY DAY,” she wrote that time. “Thank you for your open heart in a six way relationship that required compromise. And a lot of ‘talking.’”

“Thank you for the best 10 years a person gets to have,” the 62-year-old added in the lengthy post. “Thank you for the time I got to have with you, Matthew.”