Tom Holland explains why he keeps his distance from Hollywood

Tom Holland may be one of the most bankable stars of his generation, but the actor insists he is not interested in Hollywood’s glitz and glamour.

The 29-year-old is set to star in The Odyssey alongside Zendaya, Matt Damon, Robert Pattinson and Anne Hathaway this July.

Christopher Nolan-helmed movie is followed by Spider Man: Brand New Day just weeks later.

Despite that, Holland admitted in a past interview that he doesn’t really ‘like’ Hollywood and the “business really scares” him.

Appearing on Jay Shetty’s On Purpose podcast, Holland confessed, “I’ve been really good at keeping in touch with my friends, keeping my family close, listening to the lessons, not getting caught up in the Hollywood hype.”

He added bluntly, “I really do not like Hollywood. It is not for me.”

Instead, Holland prefers a quieter life.

He explained that he avoids red carpets unless he’s directly involved in the film.

He shared, “You’ll never see me at an award show that I don’t have to be at. I don’t want the attention when I don’t need it.”

That desire for privacy extends to his relationship with Zendaya.

Both have previously said they feel strongly about keeping their romance away from the spotlight, calling it “most sacred.”

Their secrecy in life has also led to speculation about their relationship status.

Zendaya was photographed wearing a gold band on her finger, fueling rumors of a secret wedding.

Also, their longtime stylist Law Roach suggested the pair had already tied the knot in private.

Images featuring Holland and her as groom and bride also circulated, but she later dismissed viral images as AI generated.

Neither Holland nor Zendaya has categorically confirmed or denied the rumors, but their united front in keeping their personal life out of the limelight reflects the same philosophy Holland applies to his career.