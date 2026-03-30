Hailey Bieber gives fans sneak peek into intimate moment with Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber drops a new intimate snapshot with her husband Justin Bieber and fans can’t get enough of it.

On Saturday, March 29, the Rhode founder shared a new photo of herself and her husband on her Instagram Stories.

The image showed her and the Baby hitmaker pressing their cheeks together in an affectionate embrace.

The Grammy winner sported a charcoal shirt under an olive green hoodie while holding a cigar.

Hailey, meanwhile, rocked a black long-sleeve shirt with a radiant smile. Most importantly, the caption captured parental pride perfectly.

“Jacks Dad and Mumma,” the proud mother of one wrote over the photo.

The couple welcomed a son, Jack Blues Bieber, in August 2024, making him their precious first child together.

The 29-year-old mogul continues building her empire while fully embracing motherhood. Justin, 32, also actively participates in parenting their son.

Last week the Yummy singer’s wife shared another adorable photo featuring Jack Blues on Instagram.

She nuzzled her head against her son’s, revealing his short, fair blonde hair in a candid moment.

The mom-of-one wore a cozy hooded sweatshirt while keeping Jack visible for the rare family portrait. Her caption simply read, “Different faces and places.”

The Biebers always remain protective yet loving regarding their child’s upbringing.

Jack turned one last August 22, which marked a milestone moment for the family and Hailey posted affectionate tributes celebrating their beautiful son.